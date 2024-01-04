First Mortlake sale of the year attracts a wide variety of buyers

The new year brought about an upbeat gallery at the WVLX Mortlake saleyards for their first feature weaner sale of the season.
Agents yarded just over 5700 cattle - the overwhelming majority of them Angus weaner steers - ranging from good to excellent in quality.
Weaner steers sold up to 340 cents a kilogram, while large consignments of heifers kept buyers interested as well and sold up to 332c/kg.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Dylan Praolini said vendors through the western districts were working really well on chasing genetics to improve quality.
"In terms of the genetic growth, we're seeing guys chase those bulls that have that bit of extra growth or shape with specific traits," he said.
"But in terms of the actual animal health, weaning has been 95 per cent of the yarding today, and it's been a good result in what's been prepared."
The weaner steers weighing 380kg or more ranged between 305-320c/kg, with one early pen of 43 Angus steers weighing 355kg from vendor Correlup, Mortlake, sold for 330c/kg or $1346 a head.
The top cents per head price was achieved by a lighter pen from Gwinganna, Terang, who sold 9 Angus weaner steers, 222kg, for 336c/kg or $748.
Much of the Angus weaner steers under 350kg made similar money throughout, with most prices ranging between 300-310c/kg.
One significant consignment of 200 weaner steers from Moyne Falls Partnership featured at Mortlake, with three lots weighing 302-305kg selling for 298c/kg or $1000-$1006.
A small run of steers that were weaned was also on offer and achieved good prices, with a pen of 23 Angus steers from Steel Family Ag, 376kg, sold for 340c/kg or $1277 and 20 Angus steers from D Triangle, 383kg, sold for 324c/kg or $1240.
Alyssa Calaby from Steel Family Ag said weaning them a little bit earlier than normal had paid off for them.
"These were an autumn-drop Angus calves mainly from a Te Mania line and using Texas bulls over them," she said.
"Those Texas bulls have given us a bit more thickness and body as well.
"We only wean them for three days, but I think it's more about how you handle them, and we've been using low-stress stock handling techniques much of the time as well."
A good representation of coloured cattle was also offered, with well-weighted Hereford weaner steers making 260-285c/kg.
The tops of the heifers also belonged to Correlup. Mortlake, for a pen of 26 Angus heifers, 338kg, sold for 332c/kg or $1123 and going back into local breeding.
Commission buyers Duncan Brown and Ross Campbell were present but had good competition from feedlotters from New South Wales, with one order from Queensland and Gippsland.
Processors TFI and Midfield Meats were also active.
Two steers sold by Boiardo Pastoral raised a total of $4300 for the Dolly's Dream Foundation, which works with communities to deliver mental health first aid training.
Furneaux sold 45 Angus weaner steers, 369kg, for 324c/kg or $1198.
Jindabellic sold 49 Angus weaner steers, 380kg, for 305c/kg or $1161.
Tarrone View sold 39 Angus weaner steers, 348kg, for 330c/kg or $1150.
Nevflo sold 39 Angus weaner steers, 346kg, for 328c/kg or $1066 and 75 Angus weaner heifers, 289kg, for 290c/kg or $838.
Wongamine sold 22 Angus weaner steers, 415kg, for 322c/kg or $1337 and 39 Angus weaner heifers, 351kg, for 270c/kg or $947.
Correlup also did well in the heifer portion, selling a pen of 26 Angus weaner heifers, 338kg, for 332c/kg or $1128.
S & T Waterson sold 20 Angus weaner steers, 400kg, for 310c/kg or $1242.
Athlone sold 62 Angus weaner steers, 380kg, for 320c/kg or $1217.
Spring Run Herefords sold 21 Hereford weaner steers, 317kg, for 286c/kg or $909.
Wypanda sold 32 Hereford weaner steers, 357kg, for 288c/kg or $1028.
