Melbourne on the lookout after toad pest sighting

Melbourne residents have been urged to keep an eye out for exotic pests after an Asian black-spined toad was discovered on Boxing Day.
A resident noticed a toad during an afternoon walk along the Djerring Trail near Huntingdale train station in the city's south-east.
They then collected the toad in a cup and took it home, reporting it as a suspected cane toad.
The toad was in a poor condition when discovered and later died, but was appropriately disposed of to minimise biosecurity risks.
Agriculture Victoria biosecurity manager Adam Kay said they have confirmed the animal was an Asian black-spined toad.
It is the 18th reported discovery of Duttaphrynus melanostictus since 1999.
"These toads are widespread and abundant throughout south-east Asia, including Bali, Thailand, and Papua New Guinea," Mr Kay said.
"They do not naturally occur in the wild within Australia, however, the species is frequently intercepted at Australian borders in shipping containers and in personal luggage as stowaways.
'They are poisonous, and compete with native species for food and habitat, with the potential to cause environmental impacts like those of the cane toad in Queensland."
Agriculture Victoria is now determining how the animal came to be in Melbourne's south-east, and is seeking help and information from residents and business owners in the Huntingdale area.
Asian black-spined toads can breed up to twice each year, with females producing up to 40,000 eggs per cycle.
They produce a poisonous milky substance much like cane toads and can cause serious illness or death in native species and domestic pets which may attempt to prey on them.
The milky toxin has a pungent odour and can cause itching in the nose and eyes when handled by humans. The consumption of Asian black-spined toad skin or eggs can cause serious illness or even death.
Asian black-spined toads are classified as prohibited pest animals under the Victorian Catchment and Land Protection Act 1994.
Any exotic vertebrate pest animal found or sighted in Victoria must be reported to Agriculture Victoria via email at highrisk.invasiveanimals@agriculture.vic.gov.au, or reported online at https://go.vic.gov.au/WmmQ21.
