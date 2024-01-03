Stock & Land
Home/News

Melbourne on the lookout after toad pest sighting

Updated January 3 2024 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Asian black-spined toads are considered a serious biosecurity threat. Picture supplied.
Asian black-spined toads are considered a serious biosecurity threat. Picture supplied.

Melbourne residents have been urged to keep an eye out for exotic pests after an Asian black-spined toad was discovered on Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.