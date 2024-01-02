Mighty rain totals in the Goulburn Valley from the storms

There were some mighty rain totals to continue the sodden start to 2024 over the state in the past 24 hours.
The likelihood of stormy weather and showers is on the cards again today.
The Goulburn Valley took a pounding from the storms.
Shepparton has recorded 78.4mm up to 9am today from yesterday's line of storms which crossed the state in the afternoon for most.
Kyabram's total wasn't far away either with 64.8mm.
Yarrawonga had 34mm and Tatura's total was 52.2mm.
Wangaratta has had 54mm in the past day and Mount Buller 42mm.
Charlton's total was 10mm and Wycheproof had 10mm but there wasn't much rain to speak of in the Mallee.
In the Wimmera, Stawell came out on top with 19.2mm, Horsham's total was reported to be 6.6mm although Warracknabeal missed out.
Hamilton's total was 11.6mm with about 20mm across the Grampians.
Naracoorte on the SA border had 32.6mm.
Into the central areas Ballarat had 17.8mm and Bendigo 30.8mm.
Coldstream in the Yarra Valley recorded a remarkable 68.6mm.
Kilmore's total to 9am is 24.4mm.
Across in Gippsland, Omeo has had 24.2mm and Gelantipy 33.3mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology says high moisture, mild temperatures, and unstable conditions will produce daily thunderstorm risks across the rest of the week.
