Stock & Land
Home/News

Mighty rain totals in the Goulburn Valley from the storms

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
January 3 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It has been a treacherous time for motorists across the state with the mighty downpours. Picture from Shiralee Dawkins.
It has been a treacherous time for motorists across the state with the mighty downpours. Picture from Shiralee Dawkins.

There were some mighty rain totals to continue the sodden start to 2024 over the state in the past 24 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help