Big crowds attend Wangaratta feature sale | Photos

Agents yarded just over 4900 head of Angus cattle at the first of two feature weaner sales at Wangaratta for the 2024 weaner sale season.
Much like the Wodonga sale earlier on the same day, quality was excellent throughout which spurred on confident bidding from many local buyers, with a significant portion of northern buyers, mainly from Tamworth, Gundagai, Gunnedah.
Many of the farmers spoke of favourable seasons in the region, boosted by recent rains in November and December.
In a moment telling the regular story of the last few months, torrential rain drenched agents and buyers right at the time when agents were selling heifers in the small outdoor pens at the saleyards.
Agents were also battling howling winds while vendor tickets and sheets blew off their clipboards at times.
The selling agents were Elders Wodonga and Corcoran Parker.
