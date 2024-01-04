Well-known Coffey family's cropping country for sale in Wimmera

Long-held cropping country in the Wimmera owned by the well-known Coffey family is up for sale.
An aggregation of properties is being sold for the estate of Joan Coffey.
The land is being sold in five lots across a total of 765 hectares (1890* acres) at Kewell, about 35km north of Horsham and just south of Warracknabeal.
Agents from Ray White Rural Victoria say the land offer is a once in a lifetime cropping opportunity in the Kewell district.
Agents say the Coffey's land has been held by the family for more than four generations.
Featuring prime self mulching cropping soils, all five lots have been share farmed by local farmers for many years.
All five lots either have, or are able to access, the GWMW (Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water) pipelines for stock and domestic water.
Three of the five lots front the bitumen Henty Highway and all lots are bounded by gravel roads running off the highway.
None of the five lots have buildings and are generally only boundary fenced.
Several of the lots border the Murra Warra wind farm.
Lot 3 has a small corner portion reserved for the operation of an installed Telstra telecommunications tower, for which a rental of around $5000 per year will pass on to the successful purchaser.
Agents say the land sale is a rare opportunity for local farmers to buy add-on land in "undoubtedly one of the best portions of noted Wimmera cropping country".
For more information contact the selling agent Max Brown on 0429854772.
The five lots are for sale by expression of interest closing on February 20.
