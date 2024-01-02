Rain a positive sign for David Cocking, Terang, ahead of Mortlake weaner sale

The annual WVLX Mortlake weaner feature will be at the end of an up-and-down year for David Cocking, Gwingalla Pastoral, Terang.
Reflecting on the El Nino declaration by the Bureau of Meterology in September, he said there were some concerns on the lower prices his cattle could fetch come January.
But months on from that declaration, all that worry came to nothing.
"You go back to that time and the publicity El Nino created, brought a lot of negatives in the industry," he said.
"We're only just coming out of that now because the season was really not the typical El Nino - there were storms and rain throughout the last few months here.
"It's been a learning curve lately with very high rainfall the last two years too."
He believes this year's rain has still not been as much compared to the two years prior, and that he's still preparing for what could be drier months for the remainder of the summer.
But overall the season was "what you would expect".
"Back in October those rains came when I thought it would be dry and it turned very good in the end," he said.
"The hay season was really good as well."
But for now Mr Cocking, still is remaining positive, and has been pleased with the quality of his Barwidgee-blood Angus weaners and calves that will be sold at the January 4 sale at WVLX.
"There's 63 years of years and performance testing in Barwidgee and their low birth rate, with a high growth rate, is what we really need more of in the industry," he said.
Gwingalla Pastoral solely focuses on Angus cattle, which for Mr Cocking has been a life long passion.
He said it wasn't surprising to him that the breed have got to the popularity that they in Australia.
"They really are suited to the feedlots, with an easier type of management, which is in a way cheaper as well," he said.
