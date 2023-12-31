Win-win for Dunolly farmers and community with new biosolids base

A newly-completed Biosolids Base in Dunolly has been labelled a win-win for local farmers and the broader community.
Biosolids consist of organic material left-over after sewage treatment and can be used to improve soil quality and crop yield.
Coliban Water general manager operations Julian Bull said the 10-hectare Dunolly facility would become a regional solution.
"Farmers who already use our biosolids have reported increased yields and improved soil health," Mr Bull said.
"They are also cheaper and more sustainable than other types of fertiliser.
"There has been an increase in the generation of biosolids in our region as the population grows."
Construction of the Biosolids Base at the Dunolly Water Reclamation Plant began in July following conversations with the community in March and April.
"We were pleased to have the support of the Dunolly community for this project," Mr Bull said.
Biosolids deliveries to site will begin from early 2024. Biosolids will be unloaded at the tipping point and each year, during the warmer months, are windrowed to accelerate drying.
"This is done to reduce the moisture concentration in the solids through open-air evaporation," Mr Bull said.
The drying season usually runs from October to May (depending on weather), but the base will accept biosolids year-round.
"At the end of the drying season, windrowed biosolids are tested to ensure they meet the right quality standards and stockpiled for storage until they are allocated for beneficial reuse," Mr Bull said.
The first processed biosolids will be available for reuse in 2027.
