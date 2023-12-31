Stock & Land
Home/News

Win-win for Dunolly farmers and community with new biosolids base

January 1 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied.
Picture supplied.

A newly-completed Biosolids Base in Dunolly has been labelled a win-win for local farmers and the broader community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.