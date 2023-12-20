Casterton cattle snapped up by western Victoria, SA buyers in December store sale

Cattle buyers from the Victorian-South Australian green triangle were out in force during Casterton's weaner and store cattle sale in western Victoria on Wednesday.
Agents from Nutrien and Elders yarded 1400 cattle at the Casterton Livestock Saleyards where buyers from across the western district and SA flexed their demand for young cattle.
Nutrien Casteron livestock manager Rick Smith said most of the cattle sold were bought by buyers in the green triangle, stretching from Casterton to Penola, SA, Mount Gambier, SA and Hamilton.
"Overall we had a good sale and everything had a lot of weight," he said.
"Our heavy cattle ranged from 270-290 cents a kilogram for the steers, and the lighter and weaner cattle sold up to 320c/kg for 300kg calves that were autumn-drop weaners.
"Once we got onto the lighter drafts with calves weighing 270-290kg, they made from 270-280c/kg.
"All of the cattle stayed locally, besides a few cattle that were bought by Gippsland restockers."
Mr Smith said the lighter end of the heifers, 230-260kg, sold from 130-180c/kg.
"Some of the heifers were dearer in places, but really depended on breeding," he said.
"Most of the cattle stayed within a 60-kilometre radius of Casterton."
Elders Casterton livestock agent Sam Tooley said the market met the expectations of vendors.
"I think the grown steers were the highlight of the same, selling up to 280c/kg," he said.
"Half the yarding was made up of grown steers, and once you got onto the weaner cattle, they averaged around 270c/kg and sold up to 328c/kg.
"The joinable heifers sold well and made up to 270c/kg, with most ranging from 247-270c/kg."
Allenbe, Casterton, sold five Angus-cross steers, 484kg, for 256c/kg.
RP & PF Murphy, Casterton, sold 12 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers, 410kg, for 256c/kg.
Hardgreaves, Casterton, sold four Angus-cross steers, 450kg, for 246c/kg, and 16 weaner steers, 355kg, for 282c/kg.
Rosebank Pastoral sold eight Hereford steers, 417kg, for 252c/kg.
In the heifers, Taronga Poll Herefords, Paschendale, sold 12 Hereford heifers, 394kg, for 248c/kg.
Rosebank Pastoral sold 11 Hereford heifers, 406kg, for 244c/kg.
