Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Casterton cattle snapped up by western Victoria, SA buyers in December store sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated December 20 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cattle buyers from the Victorian-South Australian green triangle were out in force during Casterton's weaner and store cattle sale in western Victoria on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.