VFF labels animal care legislation 'vague' as government unveils draft bill

New animal welfare laws designed to improve the care and protection of animals have been labelled "too broad or vague" by Victoria's farmer lobby group.
It follows the release of the draft Animal Care and Protection Bill last Friday which proposed to overhaul animal cruelty laws that Agriculture Minister Ros Spence said were more than 35-years-old.
The new laws are set to introduce a "care requirement" to all animals in the care of control of Victoria, including pets, animals on farms and in zoos, and animals being transported, but do not apply to wildlife.
The care requirements include giving animals access to appropriate food and water to maintain health and viability, shade, shelter and rest areas, protection from hazards, space to stand, lie, stretch and move into different positions, access to veterinary care and opportunities to positively interact with humans.
A person who fails to meet the proposed care requirements could be fined $24,000 or face six months' imprisonment.
"These new laws will strengthen our ability to protect animals from cruelty, while support our valuable animal industries to continue operating responsibly and productively," Ms Spence said.
However, Victorian Farmers Federation vice-president Danyel Cucinotta said the legislation left the "door open to be exploited by groups such as animal activists".
"It's absolutely vital that we be guided by a science-based approach and not one based off an individual's interpretation," she said.
"The key risk for agriculture is the new laws will trigger a review of all existing codes of practice that farmers currently follow to comply with animal welfare expectations.
"We are concerned Victoria will move away from an evidence-based approach to setting animal welfare standards, to one that is based off politics and activism."
The government said the legislation was similar to laws in other "leading jurisdictions" like the ACT where its Animal Welfare Act 1992 recognises "animals are sentient beings that are able to subjectively feel and perceive the world around them".
The draft bill was developed after public consultation that received more than 2500 responses, along with direct engagement with more than 50 organisations that represented farmers and other agriculture stakeholders.
If passed, it would not come into force for two years.
Opposition agriculture spokesperson Emma Kealy criticised the Victorian government for its handling of the new laws.
"The new animal care and protection bill intends to recognise animal sentience across all species," she said.
"This is a significant change which will impact the way producers handle, feed and shelter animals whether they're on a farm or in a home.
"The government will also be directing the city-based bureaucrats to make the bulk of the changes without parliamentary oversight."
