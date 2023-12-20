Stock & Land
Home/News

VFF labels animal care legislation 'vague' as government unveils draft bill

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence says the new draft bill will replace laws that are more than 35 years old. File picture
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence says the new draft bill will replace laws that are more than 35 years old. File picture

New animal welfare laws designed to improve the care and protection of animals have been labelled "too broad or vague" by Victoria's farmer lobby group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.