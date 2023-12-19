Stock & Land
Harvesting farmers frustrated by rain delays but yields are looking good

By Philippe Perez, and Rachel Simmonds
December 19 2023 - 5:30pm
Hugh Macague, Rochester, is three quarters into his harvest and said while he is frustrated by wet weather delays, he's been "extremely fortunate" he's only seeing misty rainfall. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Rainfall has been a persistent frustration this harvesting season, but an early harvest has found better than expected results for farmers this year.

