Casterton agents say rain has brought renewed confidence for the weaner sales

By Kylie Nicholls
January 2 2024 - 6:00am
The Elders team in action at the 2023 weaner sales. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Widespread rain in the north is likely to bolster prices at the annual Casterton weaner sales, according to the town's local livestock agents, who are gearing up for a busy January.

