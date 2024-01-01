Casterton agents say rain has brought renewed confidence for the weaner sales

Widespread rain in the north is likely to bolster prices at the annual Casterton weaner sales, according to the town's local livestock agents, who are gearing up for a busy January.
Nutrien Ag Solutions agent Rick Smith said the recent good rain in NSW had given the market a more-vibrant outlook and hoped it would bring more buyers from across NSW, as well as northern Victoria and Gippsland.
"Six weeks ago we thought we were going to be very reliant on local feedlotters and buyers from the south-east of SA to keep a floor in the market," Mr Smith said.
"But now they tell me there's an abundance of feed in the north, so I'm hopeful that's where some of the strongest buying support will come from."
He said calf numbers would be similar to previous years with agents expecting to yard about 6300 steers and heifers across the three days of weaner sales at Casterton.
"The calves got a terrific start with the good autumn break and the cows had plenty of milk," Mr Smith said.
"Although we didn't have the best spring, the early growth of the calves carried them through and then the past five to six weeks have just been magic."
Given the kick along in pasture growth, Mr Smith anticipates the weight of the calves to be similar to last year.
"I'm expecting our lead drafts to be 370-380 kilograms, and one or two pens will probably tickle 400kg," he said.
"The middle run of calves will be 330-340kg and down to 290-310kg for the thirds.
"The heifers run on par with the steers, just probably 10-15kg lighter, so 340-360kg for the best of the heifers, but there will be a lot there around 300-320kg."
Elders agent Neil Cooper said some of the calves he had seen so far were on target to hit weights well above 350kg by sale day.
"I think a lot of the calves will be a bit heavier than last year's draft," he said.
"Producers are busy weaning now and some of them have said with plenty of feed ahead of them all year, the calves are probably some of the best they've had for a long time."
As far as a price outlook goes, both agents agreed that the top end of the steers could make more than 300 cents a kilogram, but said it was difficult to predict.
"I think you could work on steers making between 270-330c/kg and heifers 240-270c/kg but who knows, if it keeps raining they could make more," Mr Smith said.
"We're not going to get back to the heights of two years ago, but if we can get north of $1000 a head, it leaves a bit of daylight in it for the next bloke and with a bit of luck he keeps coming back each year."
Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions will offer about 2800 Angus steers on Tuesday, January 9, and 1100 Hereford and Euro steers on Wednesday, January 10, while the heifer all breeds sale is on Friday, January 12.
The sales start at 8.30am to allow buyers sufficient travel time to attend the Hamilton sales in the afternoon.
All sales are interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
