Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Final original Casterton weaner sale vendor getting cattle ready to sell

By Kylie Nicholls
Updated January 1 2024 - 8:18am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glencairn manager Greg Richardson and farmhand Terry Knight will offer about 400 steers and heifers at next month's Casterton weaner sales. Picture by Kylie Nicholls
Glencairn manager Greg Richardson and farmhand Terry Knight will offer about 400 steers and heifers at next month's Casterton weaner sales. Picture by Kylie Nicholls

Calves from the Glencairn herd have been offered at Casterton since the weaner sales began 69 years ago, making breeder Kevin Upton the last-original vendor remaining, a tradition his nephew, Greg Richardson, is proud to continue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.