Stock & Land
Home/News

Veteran CFS volunteer claims authorities are ignoring 'most efficient' fire control

CM
By Catherine Miller
December 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keilira farmer and CFS volunteer of many decades Rob England has developed a Remote Outer Border System which he says is safer and more efficient in fighting bushfires but he claims it has been dismissed by the CFS. Picture by Catherine Miller
Keilira farmer and CFS volunteer of many decades Rob England has developed a Remote Outer Border System which he says is safer and more efficient in fighting bushfires but he claims it has been dismissed by the CFS. Picture by Catherine Miller

In his nearly seven decades as a volunteer firefighter, Keilira farmer Rob England has used fire for agriculture and fought blazes in all sorts of conditions, learning valuable lessons about how fire behaves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Catherine is Stock Journal's long time livestock editor and South East journalist.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.