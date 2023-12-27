Cororooke farmers send quality steers to the annual sale for the first time

Two of Colac's newest beef producers will be selling their first pens of weaner steers at the town's weaner sale.
Fourth-generation farmers Jack and Pete Kenny, Korangamorah Angus, Cororooke, will offer about 90 steers at Colac on January 3 as part of the saleyard's weaner sale.
The two brothers are still milking about 80 head as part of the family's long-serving dairy history, but currently have about 300 head of beef cattle in a new venture.
"We'll keep the dairy for now and eventually exit," Jack Kenny said.
"With interest rates going up, beef prices coming down, dairy still being alright it's handy to have a bit in both pies."
The brothers' family started supplying milk to Fonterra about 115 years ago, after their great grandfather moved from Cobden in 1907 and started the dairy.
"We don't have anyone to take over the farm at this stage," he said.
"Unfortunately Pete lost his house in a house fire and things changed a bit, and with our health complications starting to come in we thought it was as good a time as any."
He said they wanted to start changing their lifestyle while they were in their mid-50s and decided to start building their beef herd.
They had 77 heifers to calve with Weeran Angus genetics, after purchasing their heifers from Mortlake.
"Their stock has been great for us, we'd have over 100 of their stock now," Mr Kenny said.
He said they initially focused on purchasing the correct bulls, with calving ease, body depth and fast weight gain.
They also use Murdeduke Angus bulls.
"We went through Ballarat, Mortlake, Hamilton and rounded up what [agents] thought was the best-bred stock we could buy at the time, and bought them all," he said.
"We bought them as weaner heifers up to 15 months of age."
Mr Kenny said they typically calved from the end of January through to March and April, with one batch of spring calving.
"It's to spread the income out, rather than having it all in the one spot," he said.
"We're a bit like rookies that have just been drafted [in the AFL].
"You just try and work out what you can and source as much information as you can."
He said they had a drier-than-average September, normal October and dry November before receiving December rain.
He said they would mostly sell Angus steers, but would also offer a handful of Speckle Park steers, after using Speckle Parks over their dairy herd.
He said they looked forward to the January sale, particularly with a recent lift in store market prices.
"We're feeling a lot better now than we were two months ago," he said.
"We'll be more than happy if we can get $1000-$1200 [a head] for our weaners, but three months ago you'd be happy if you could get $800.
"We're just looking forward to it with anticipation to see whether the buyers like what we're breeding."
