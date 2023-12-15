Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Bairnsdale cattle buyers dig deep to raise money for Royal Children's Hospital

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber, Xavier, 3, Tessa, 11 months, and Chris Connley, Benambra, and Amber's father Geoff Rendell, Swifts Creek. The Connleys donated a steer to raise funds for the Royal Children's Hospital. Picture supplied
Amber, Xavier, 3, Tessa, 11 months, and Chris Connley, Benambra, and Amber's father Geoff Rendell, Swifts Creek. The Connleys donated a steer to raise funds for the Royal Children's Hospital. Picture supplied

A high country farming family has donated a Hereford steer to raise money for the Royal Children's Hospital after their 11-month-old daughter underwent open heart surgery earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.