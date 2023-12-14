Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Mortlake weaner steers lead the charge in upward price trend

PP
By Philippe Perez
December 14 2023 - 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Weaner steers were in hot demand at the second December store sale at WVLX Mortlake, fuelling further price rises in the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help