Graziers underpin final Pakenham December store market as feedlotters take a back seat

Gippsland restockers underpinned Pakenham's final store sale for 2023, as commision buyers struggled to match the rates graziers were prepared to pay for steers.
Agents yarded 1970 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange, marking the final December store market after it was revealed last month the saleyard would close in June 2024.
Buyers and agents alike described the sale as a mixed-quality yarding that featured several vendor-bred annual drafts of cattle.
A feature of the sale was a draft of 90 mixed-sex Angus calves, 10 months, consigned by R & J Fawas, Glenmaggie.
The consignment included 20 steers, 287 kilograms, which made $1030 or 358 cents a kilogram, 22 steers, 250kg, for $1020 or 408c/kg, 25 heifers, 267kg, for $780 or 292c/kg, and 20 heifers, 242kg, for $710 or 293c/kg.
Angus and Josie Zilm, Zilm Pastoral, Stratford, sold 150 steers, 10 months, Innesdsle-blood, as part of their annual draft.
The draft included 32 steers, 281kg, for $880 or 313c/kg, 32 steers, 272kg, for $850 or 312c/kg, 32 steers, 261kg, for $800 or 306c/kg, and 32 steers, 267kg, for $780 pr 292c/kg.
The first three pens were bought by a bullock fattener who runs cattle at Traralgon and Foster.
Tarwin Pastoral, Tarwin, sold 120 Angus heifers, 12-14 months, Alpine Angus-blood, including a top pen of 20 heifers, 402kg, for $1040 or 258c/kg to Bayonet Trading, Phillip Island.
The same vendor also sold 20 heifers, 385kg, for $960 or 249c/kg, 20 heifers, 371kg, for $960 or 258c/kg and 20 heifers, 351kg, for $990 or 282c/kg.
The three pens of 80 heifers were bought by Eddie Hams, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, for a bullock fattener at Kyneton.
Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham livestock manager David Setches said feedlotters, while present at the sale, were unable to out-bid their grazier counterparts.
He said steers weighing 360-400kg averaged 340-360c/kg.
"That was on par with last week, while lighter cattle were above expectations," he said.
"Some of the better-bred heifers to return to the paddock were up to $100-$150 dearer compared to our last fortnightly market."
Mr Setches said another 60 millimetres of rain across West Gippsland in recent days had "given farmers confidence to buy more cattle because of the feed they have in their paddocks".
The sale started with a pen of 10 steers, 542kg, for $1380 or 254c/kg.
G McDougal, Neerim Junction, sold seven steers, 526kg, for $1400 or 266c/kg to Mr Hams.
J Fisher, Buln Buln, sold 15 steers, 485kg, for $1470 or 303c/kg to a bullock fattener at Iona.
Shaw Pastoral, Newry, sold 19 weaner steers, 384kg, for $1440 or 375c/kg to a bullock fattener at Nar Nar Goon.
Powell & Summit, Mooroduc, sold 11 steers, 369kg, for $1050 or 284c/kg, and 11 heifers, 335kg, for $950 or 283c/kg.
Gundabah Station, Cape Schanck, sold 22 steers, 339kg, for $1000 or 294c/kg.
H Parth Nominees sold 18 Hereford steers, 500kg, for $1300 or 260c/kg to Mr Hams on behalf of a bullock fattener at Trafalgar.
Merristock Pty Ltd, Woodstock, sold 24 steers, 316kg, for $1180 or 373c/kg to a bullock fattener at Warragul.
C Stockwell, Nar Nar Goon, sold 26 heifers, 315kg, for $690 or 215c/kg to a grass fattener at Longwarry.
