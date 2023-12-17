Stock & Land
Flaws exposed in new rules of engagement with power companies and farmers

Chris McLennan
Chris McLennan
December 18 2023 - 10:00am
Most expect power companies will soon have to use their legislative power to access farm land as a way of breaking the stand-off.
Many fear the heated protest over the building of high voltage power lines on private farming land is headed for its biggest flashpoint next year.

