Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers with calves at foot hit almost $3000 at Euroa Angus feature female sale

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
December 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents yarded about 2000 cattle at the annual feature female Angus sale at Euroa. Picture supplied
Agents yarded about 2000 cattle at the annual feature female Angus sale at Euroa. Picture supplied

Victoria's next crop of breeding Angus females went under the hammer at Euroa on Thursday as heifers with calves at foot sold for close to $3000 a unit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.