Rain set to lift calf growth for long-time Hamilton weaner sale vendors

The Pepper family have been selling their weaners at Hamilton for more than 50 years and are busy preparing their draft of Hereford steers and heifers ahead of next month's annual sales.
Despite a drier spring, John Pepper, his brother David and their families are pleased with how this year's drop of calves are looking.
"Having a look at the calves at the moment, I think the top run is going to be just as heavy as other years, but we might have a few more numbers in our third run," Mr Pepper said.
"Overall, the season has been good, but it has had its moments.
"We didn't get the start to spring that we normally do and as a result some of the mobs have done it a bit tougher.
"But the rain in the past few weeks will certainly help to keep the pick going in the paddocks and the calves growing."
The Pepper family run about 320 Hereford breeders, plus 50-60 replacement heifers, across their 1214-hectare property at Tahara.
They also run 3000 first-cross ewes alongside 1200 Merino ewes, with 800 joined in a self-replacing flock and 400 ewes mated to Border Leicester rams to supply a portion of their first-cross ewe replacements.
Further diversifying their operation, they have established their own Poll Dorset stud.
Trading as Pepper Partnership, they will offer 120 steers and 60 heifers, March/April-drop, at the Hamilton weaner sales in January.
Mr Pepper anticipates the top line of steers in this year's draft will average about 370-380 kilograms, while the middle run of calves will hit the 350kg mark and the third run will be about 280-300kg.
He expects the top run of heifers to average 290kg.
The Pepper family have always run Hereford cattle and continue to be pleased with the breed's temperament, doing-ability and ease of management.
High-performing bulls are sourced from both the Yarram Park and Glendan Park studs and Mr Pepper believes an investment in quality genetics has been the key to improving their herd's productivity.
More recently, bulls have also been introduced from the Mawarra stud.
Mr Pepper uses a combination of visual appraisal and estimated breeding values (EBVs) when selecting his bulls.
"We try to buy quality bulls near the top end of the sale catalogue and we are seeing the benefits in our herd," he said.
"Visually, we are aiming to breed a true-to-type Hereford, with a deep red coat and hooded eyes with plenty of pigment.
"As far as EBVs go, we want the bulls to be above breed average for growth, particularly 200 and 400-day weight because they are being sold as weaners, and milk is also important."
The Pepper family pride themselves on presenting their weaners in the best-possible condition.
The calves are yard-weaned in late November for five days, before being split into their sexes and moved out into better-quality pasture paddocks.
During the process the weaners are supplemented with silage and handled extensively in the yards to settle them down.
By the time they get to the sales, they will have received two Ultravax 7-in-1 vaccinations, several oral drenches and a trace element injection.
The herd has also been European Union-accredited for many years, which Mr Pepper said had provided good premiums along the way.
The steers will be sold on January 10, and the heifers on January 11, through Kerr & Co Livestock.
