Mixed north-east cherry season wraps up early for some amid challenges

A major Chiltern cherry grower is wrapping up their season two weeks before Christmas amid a disappointing harvest.
After a challenging season last year owing to a severe La Nina, cherry growers had high hopes for this year.
Hotson's Cherries co-owner Bill Hotson said they had a very disappointing season this year impacted by poor growing conditions and bird damage.
Mr Hotson said they had not been able to supply supermarkets or their seasonal tourist bus groups.
"We had a very poor season; there was not a big set of fruit," he said.
"We kept up with farm-gate orders until this week but a lot of people would have ordered cherries for Christmas and we can't fill those orders.
"So many people would have been banking on cherries for Christmas.
"It's been a very disappointing year; some varieties had nothing on them."
Mr Hotson said they recently stopped netting their cherry trees to trial different technology to reduce bird damage.
He said it had mostly failed and they would now resume netting trees next year.
"We've had a lot of bird pressure this year, which has been a pain," Mr Hotson said.
"We'll have to go back to netting, which doesn't allow good access for picking."
Hotson's Cherries only welcomed back bus groups and backpacker pickers last season for the first time since the global pandemic.
Last season's La Nina delayed the cherry season, reduced the quality of early-season varieties and wiped out mature trees for some growers.
Stanley-based High Grove Berry Farm, which will open for pick-your-own cherries on Saturday, December 16, predicted a bumper crop for berries and cherries this year.
Operator Tony Iaria said it was their best season across all varieties in 17 years.
"We've had the perfect season for berries and cherries," he said.
"The quality is good and the quantity is very, very good."
Mr Iaria said bird damage remained a problem for producers.
He said they also used laser technology to stem the damage.
"We've had a fair bit of damage from birds; probably more so than other seasons because it's a bumper crop," Mr Iaria said.
Europa Gully Orchard owner Peter Chambeyron said they had a lighter cherry crop this year.
Mr Chambeyron said frosts at the end of October impacted low-lying trees.
"Our cherry crop is probably 30 per cent lighter," he said.
"The trees on higher ground have done better.
"We have eight varieties for pick-your-own daily right up until a couple of days before Christmas."
