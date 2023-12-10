Stock & Land
Home/News

SES units get overdue operational funding

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
December 11 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual subsidy after four months without funding.
Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual subsidy after four months without funding.

Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have received their annual operational subsidy after four months without funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.