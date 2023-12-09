Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Major cattle operators get onboard with game-changing IVF technology

Rebecca Nadge
By Rebecca Nadge
Updated December 10 2023 - 10:09am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father and daughter duo Dean and Kristen Fredericksen of Dalwhinnie Angus, Byng, wanted to try IVF technology to get on the front foot. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Father and daughter duo Dean and Kristen Fredericksen of Dalwhinnie Angus, Byng, wanted to try IVF technology to get on the front foot. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

A game-changing breeding method that keeps cows in the production cycle and requires no hormones is being picked up by major cattle operators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Nadge

Rebecca Nadge

Livestock editor

Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.