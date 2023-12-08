Stock & Land
Ballarat prices for first-cross ewes heading to a positive turning point

By Philippe Perez
December 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Well-bred Border Leicester/Merino first-cross ewes regularly achieved more than 200c/kg at Friday's First Cross Ewe Sale held at CVLX Ballarat, giving some confidence in the market, even though later runs stayed a little flat.

