Ballarat prices for first-cross ewes heading to a positive turning point

Well-bred Border Leicester/Merino first-cross ewes regularly achieved more than 200c/kg at Friday's First Cross Ewe Sale held at CVLX Ballarat, giving some confidence in the market, even though later runs stayed a little flat.
Buyers came from a broad range of Victorian regions, with agents coming from as far west as Mildura to purchase top-end ewes and compete heavily for the top pens.
The first pen of the day from the Seers family Clearview Partners, Glengower, achieved the top price of the sale.
That pen consisted of 104 July/August 2022-drop ewes which sold for $270 a head.
A second pen of 084 May/June 2022-drop ewes from the same vendor also saw eager competition, selling for $242.
Clearview Partners representative Rod Seers said a combination of pleasing seasonal conditions, well-rounded sheep who handled the wet times well, and a good amount of feed had given promising results.
"The season started off pretty well, and we had a nice early good break with plenty of grass through the winter," he said.
"While it was a bit wet for a while, things did dry off locally through to the end of spring, but we finished off pretty well in general."
He said he was concerned that prices would be a little flat but felt the turning point timed well for the sale.
"In recent weeks, lamb and mutton prices have been up a bit, and I'm glad that people are having a bit more confidence," he said.
"It's also good to see both of our top pens be bought by repeat buyers too, which makes it a good day."
The competition from the galleries was consistent throughout, primarily through the first runs of 1.5-year-old ewes.
Standouts in that run included a pen from K Impey, who sold 121 May/June 2022-drop ewes for $232 and A Herbertson, who sold 95 April 2022-drop ewes for $230.
TB White & Sons livestock agent Tom Madden said the beginning pens of the sale had exceeded expectations.
"That top-end of the sale probably sold better than what we've seen through some of the early first-cross sales," he said.
"A lot of sheep headed over from $190 through to the market top of $270, which really was pleasing," he said.
Mr Madden said there was a good amount of regulars, but a diverse set of buyers from outside the Ballarat region gave some spirited bidding competition at times.
"There was far and wide interest, with some ewes going into Gippsland, some into the western district around Hamilton and beyond," Mr Madden said.
"Some also went over the river into New South Wales, but a lot stayed local as well."
As the sale continued, prices dropped, but competition was vibrant with most second and third runs of 1.5-year-old ewes ranging from $140-$215.
Westerley Ag did well in that portion of the sale, selling 141 May-June 2022-drop for $215, while J W Cook & Sons sold 120 April 2022-drop ewes for $210.
Lower-quality pens throughout the latter part of that run mostly ranged from $80-$150, with the lowest of the prices being $30.
A small run of 2.5-year-old ewes was also offered, with prices mostly ranging between $120-$160, with Willowbank, who sold 163 April/May 2021-drop ewes for $190, topping that run.
Barina Ag offered an excellent consignment of ewe lambs, with one pen of 86 May/June 2023-drop ewe lambs sold for $118.
Buyers were competitive in that portion, too, with Brentwood Farming selling a pen of 147 April/May ewe lambs for $90 and CR & JR Medlyn selling a pen of 118 May/June 2023-drop ewe lambs for $100.
The lowest of the ewe lambs prices was $50.
The Cheesman Family Trust had a significant dispersal of their Caringham flock, with 130 of their June/July 2022-drop ewes sold for $128.
Wimmera Downs also consigned more than 1600 ewes for sale, with their best pen being 220 April/May 2022-drop ewes, sold for $210.
