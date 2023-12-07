Little piece of paradise in the North-East sells for $1.45m

Sales of broadacre farms have slowed in these final weeks of the year but the demand for lifestyle blocks is as hot as ever.
A hobby farm in the Warby Ranges west of Wangaratta taking in 30 hectares (74 acres) has sold for an impressive $1.45 million, or $19,595 per acre.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts listed the little property with its custom-built home in a price range from $1,420,000-$1,489,000.
Located at Mount Bruno, and about 20 minutes travel time from Wangaratta, the property has shedding, multiple rainwater tanks, fruit trees, in ground water systems and good fencing.
The grazing country at the rear of the property rises to a rocky hill which offers views to west.
"It is truly a little piece of paradise," agents said.
The block offered privacy, peace and quiet while still being close to large towns.
The centrepiece was the four-bedroom home built in 2010.
The kitchen has blackwood cabinetry, and it has a large covered outdoor area with an inground swimming pool.
The main shed has roller doors, concrete flooring, light and power.
