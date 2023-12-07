Stock & Land
Home/News

Little piece of paradise in the North-East sells for $1.45m

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
December 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
At almost $20,000 per acre, this lifestyle block near Wangaratta sold to expecations. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts
At almost $20,000 per acre, this lifestyle block near Wangaratta sold to expecations. Pictures from Nutrien Harcourts

Sales of broadacre farms have slowed in these final weeks of the year but the demand for lifestyle blocks is as hot as ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.