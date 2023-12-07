Buyers north of the border buy up at larger-than-normal Mortlake sale

The first Mortlake store sale of December had a significant amount of northern interest, and while prices were not on par with store sales like Bairnsdale, the galleries were buoyed by prices of up to 60 cents a kilogram dearer in places compared to a month ago.
Agents yarded nearly 4300 cattle on Thursday, with many older steers and weaners planned to sell later in the month, brought forward to this sale.
It resulted in a significant increase in the usual yarding number at WVLX Mortlake for this particular sale, which generally focuses on selling cows and calves, joined females and crossbred steers.
Agents said there was a heavy demand to sell stock in the second sale of the month, planned for December 14.
A whopping 6500 cattle is anticipated to be yarded that day.
Mortlake Kerr & Co livestock agent Bruce Redpath said the sale on Thursday "worked a treat" due to significant rain north of the border.
"They've sold really well, and there's no doubt that what is happening in northern New South Wales and Queensland has made a difference because there's buyers here today," Mr Redpath said.
Processors Teys and JBS were very active in the grown steer section of the sale, while Queensland-based Australian Country Choice also grabbed significant numbers of weaner steers.
Buyers from South Australia and all areas of Victoria were present.
Grown steers and heifers mostly sold between 250-300c/kg, with Hembray Park selling a pen of 12 Angus grown steers, 15 months, 433kg, for 304 cents a kilogram or $1317 a head.
Heavier pens were also rewarded with high per head price, with Giant Rock selling a pen of 19 Hereford grown steers, 562kg, for 254c/kg or $1426.
Alanvale Farms sold a quality pen of 28 grown steers, 528kg, for 280c/kg or $1479.
Mr Redpath said locals also showed strength in the galleries after keeping quiet for some time.
"They've gone through quite a spring, and prices have been very ordinary," he said.
"They didn't really have a go at that time, but we're coming into summer, and prices are $300-400 dearer, no matter whether it's a bobby calf, a bull or a Jersey cow."
Several agents also told Stock & Land that anticipation was high for next week's WVLX store sale.
Weaner steers also exceeded 300c/kg many times, with a lighter pen of 18 Angus weaners from J & H Frim, 248kg, sold for 340c/kg or $843.
Their sisters were a bit cheaper, with Wickford Cattle selling a pen of eight Angus weaner heifers, 398kg, for 285c/kg or $1134.
Most weaner heifers ranged between 185-260c/kg.
Euro steers fared well, ranging from about 250-280c/kg, while a small number of female F1 heifers and steers sold between 160-222c/kg.
There were some good quality cows with calves on offer, with the top end of that run selling up to nearly $1980.
Real Food Farming achieved that price for a pen of 10 Angus cows and calves.
Friesian steers hovered between 170-180c/kg with the best sold in that section going to Pingrove Trust, who sold a consignment of 45 Friesian steers, 469kg, for 194c/kg or $911.
Friesian-cross steers prices were between 200c/kg to 258c/kg.
Michelle Elsom, Old Ripponhurst, Macarthur, sold one pen of eight Poll Hereford grown heifers, 535kg, for 215c/kg or $1150.
Ms Elsom said she was looking forward to feature weaner sales across Victoria.
Still, the management plan for her farming operation mostly stayed the same no matter where prices were or what local seasonal conditions were.
"Just because prices were high last year doesn't mean you're going to expect it all the time," she said.
"But it has been good that the market has lifted in the last few weeks.
"It's just amazing how a bit of rain in a few areas of the country changed the market."
