Buyers north of the border buy up at larger-than-normal Mortlake sale

By Philippe Perez
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:37pm, first published 6:11pm
The first Mortlake store sale of December had a significant amount of northern interest, and while prices were not on par with store sales like Bairnsdale, the galleries were buoyed by prices of up to 60 cents a kilogram dearer in places compared to a month ago.

