Putting vintage headers to task: Rochester farmer prepares to harvest wheat

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
December 26 2023 - 11:00am
Hugh Macague, Rochester, will harvest his 16-hectare vintage wheat crop in January on vintage headers. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Rochester farmer Hugh Macague will soon be firing up his old headers to harvest his largest-yet vintage wheat crop in January.

