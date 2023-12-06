A long-held Drouin farm with not one but two old dairies is on the market for around $5 million.
At that price the admittedly rundown farm across 121 hectares (299 acres) of west Gippsland is valued at around $16,722 per acre.
Rundown or not, Drouin is famed for its rich dairying country - with highly fertile red/chocolate soils and an average annual rainfall of around 950mm.
Agents from Harcourts Warragul have listed the farm in a suggested price range of $4.85 million to $5.25 million.
The farm has been held by the same family for more than 80 years but hasn't been worked to its best for some time, the agents admit.
The farm is located about 10km north-west of Warragul.
"But the land is top notch and has a northerly aspect," they said.
The new owner will need to roll up their sleeves and get the farm back in order.
Its two herringbone style dairies are both disused.
One has had the floor concreted in and is being used as a shed.
It also has two homes on the property, again one is in fair conditions and the second "needs major repairs or even knock down," the agent said.
The property is held in six titles which the agent said might attract a prospective buyer if they were considering further development or even subdivision of the land in the future.
The farm has two hay sheds, two machinery sheds and assorted other shedding plus a set of stock yards described as excellent.
Truck access to the property is said to be very good "with room for B doubles to get in and out with ease".
There is a permanent creek running across the property although stock water is supplied by town water.
For more information contact John Rowe from Harcourts Warragul Real Estate on 0418 127423.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.