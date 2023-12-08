Win Mapley, 83, headlines Myrtleford sale, marking an end to her six-decade career

A respected north-east Victorian grazier has closed the chapter on her farming career after dispersing her entire herd at Myrtleford.
Win Mapley, 83, sold 85 mixed-aged cows and 65 Angus steers at the Nutrien Ivone Agencies Christmas cattle sale, making an end to her 63-year career in farming.
Mrs Mapley, who farms at Eurobin, said she felt "a bit down" about the decision to sell her remaining cattle, but said it was a "factor of life".
"It's awful coming outside with no calves on the farm," she said.
"I had to make a decision ... I have five kids so the best thing to do was to sell the farm.
"I am just so grateful and appreciate the support of Nutrien and the Ivone boys over the years."
The consignment of cows included 10 second-calving cows which sold for $2200 a head to a breeder at Moyhu.
The pen started with a reserve of $1500 and attracted the eyes of several bidders from across north-east Victorian and Gippsland, before it was knocked down to Daniel Fischer, Nutrien Wangaratta, on behalf of a client.
Mrs Mapley said she was rapt with the result, and said she was unsure what life after farming would bring.
"I might take up jogging, and attend a few cattle sales," she said.
The following four Mapley pens, comprising 41 cows, ranging in age, sold for $2280, 2310, $1800 and $1200 and were bought by agent Murray Bullen, David Hill Livestock, Albury, NSW, for a breeder at Tatong.
The Mapley herd was bred using Sparta bloodlines, before the Mrs Mapley and her late husband, Barry, invested heavily in Alpine bloodlines from 2016 onwards.
Nutrien Ivone Agencies director Dan Ivone, Myrtleford, said the Mapleys were one of his first clients when he started selling 30 years ago.
"They have been very loyal and very fair and have never complained about anything," Mr Ivone said.
"Both Barry and Win have actually been the perfect clients, they are as good as they get."
The Mapley steer calves, 9-10 months, included 17 head, 314kg, for $1010 or 321c/kg, 17 steers, 317kg, for $1000 or 315c/kg and 19 steers, 278kg, for $920 or 330c/kg.
The sale then featured mostly Angus cattle and several pens of older steers, including a pen consigned by Carnes & Thompson, 514kg, which made $1400 or 273 cents a kilogram.
T & D Geddes, Mudgegonga, sold six steers, 529kg, for $1490 or 281c/kg.
Among the volume buyers was Daniel Fischer, Nutrien Wangaratta, who bought 140 Angus steers, 8-10 months, for two backgrounding clients in the Wangaratta district.
The sale was also well-supported by agents from across north-east Victoria, including several Nutrien agencies and Corcoran Parker.
P Morrison & Sons, Barwidgee, sold the first pen of weaner steers which included 14 head, 405kg, for $1190 or 293c/kg.
The pen was bought by a bullock fattener at Tallangatta.
The Morrisons sold 70 Angus steers, 8-9 months, including a second pen of 22 steers, 363kg, for $1100 or 303c/kg and 17 steers, 343kg, for $1000 or 292c/kg.
Nutrien Ivone Agencies auctioneer Wade Ivone said a majority of the cattle sold would remain in north-east Victoria.
"We had unbelievable support from buyers right across north-east Victoria," he said.
"We were pleased with the prices, especially considering there was thousands of cattle sold across Victoria this week."
Dalbosco Investments, Murmungee, sold 87 mixed-sex Angus calves, 8-9 months, Alpine-blood, including 19 steers, 403kg, for $1170 of 290c/kg and 29 steers, 357kg, for $1085 or 303c/kg.
The same vendor sold 25 heifers, 321kg, for $825 or 257c/kg.
J & SA Carroll, Mudgegonga, sold 20 steers, 409kg, for $1190 or 290c/kg, 34 steers, 366kg, for $1110 or 303c/kg and 20 steers, 338kg, for $1110 or 328c/kg.
B & C O'Callaghan, Mudgegonga, sold 18 steers, 362kg, for $1100 or 303c/kg and 18 steers, 332kg, for $1090 or 328c/kg.
The same vendor sold 24 heifers, 328kg, for $845 or 257c/kg.
D Hamilton, Whorouly, sold 21 steers, 368kg, for $1130 or 307c/kg and 42 steers, 335kg, for $1120 or 334c/kg.
Key Farm Pty Ltd, Buffalo Creek, sold 33 steers, 377kg, for $1110 or 291c/kg.
A, BC & DJ Howell, Myrtleford, sold 25 steers, 363kg, for $1140 or 314c/kg.
RG & KJ Bennett, Tarrawingee, sold 15 steers, 371kg, for $1100 or 296c/kg and 22 steers, 327kg, for $1070 or 327c/kg.
LM Carroll, Mudgegonga, sold 23 steers, 342kg, for $1100 or 321c/kg and 25 steers, 294kg, for $1000 or 340c/kg.
R & C Primerano, Buffalo Creek, sold 20 steers, 400kg, for $1110 or 275c/kg.
A & J Poulton sold the first pen of heifers with nine head, 449kg, knocked down for $1020 or 227c/kg.
Rothmore Angus sold 19 heifers, 382kg, for $970 or 253c/kg.
P & P Dawkins sold 22 heifers, 427kg, for $1020 or 238c/kg.
FAIS, Buffalo River, sold nine heifers, 424kg, for $970 or 228c/kg.
Modtage, Buffalo River, sold 15 heifers, 362kg, for $890 or 245c/kg.
