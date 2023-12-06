Stock & Land
Lamb industry experiencing shortage of lambs weighing more than 30kg

By Leann Dax, Nlrs Reporter
December 7 2023 - 6:00am
Jacob Kerrisk and Michael Coggan, Elders, whose client JT and SG Walker, Yass, NSW, sold the top-priced pen for $100 at Yass last week. Picture supplied
The lamb industry is experiencing a shortage of lambs weighing more than 30 kilograms carcase weight, which are preferred by export processors for their higher meat yield and quality.

