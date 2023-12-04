Stock & Land
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Home/Agribusiness

Port of Melbourne red meat exports bounce back to pre-COVID levels

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated December 4 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meat exports through the Port of Melbourne experienced significant growth in the past year, with October 2023 volumes up 23 per cent on the previous year. Picture supplied
Meat exports through the Port of Melbourne experienced significant growth in the past year, with October 2023 volumes up 23 per cent on the previous year. Picture supplied

The Port of Melbourne experienced a record monthly high of red meat exports in October, with almost 5,000 containers being moved by shippers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.