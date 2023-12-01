Colac livestock agents say positivity is returning to the cattle market after strong competition from northern buyers, and weaner cattle selling for 30-40 cents a kilogram dearer.
Nutrien auctioneer Phil Douglas said there had been tough competition from Warrnambool and northern buyers including Swan Hill and Deniliquin, NSW.
Colac Regional Saleyards agents sold more than 2000-head of cattle at the December store sale on Friday.
"It was very strong from start to finish," he said.
"All those cows and calves and joined cattle were above expectations, and there was still room there for people that wanted to buy them.
"Those weaners made well over $3 a kilogram, grown cattle weren't far off it."
He said producers were starting to see the tail-end of a "so-called dry year", which helped boost confidence in the market.
"Everyone is talking, and with rain in the north, people are getting in now before they lose out," he said.
"People had their hands in their pockets and they're out today.
"It's certainly very uplifting and the vendors would be pleased with the day."
Charles Stewart & Co livestock agent Matthew Nelson said the sale was "very good" with a big shift in the past 10 days across other store sales in the state.
He sold under Nelson Park F/T, and said he was pleased with the prices.
Nelson Park F/T sold 12 steers, 9-10 months, 363kg, for $1190 or 328c/kg, and 10 Black Simmentals/Angus steers, 9-10 months, 360kg, for $1240 or 344c/kg, 12 steers, 9-10 months, 309kg, for $1050 or 340c/kg, 13 steers, 9-10 months, 275kg, for $960 or 349c/kg.
"Talking to people it's probably $1 a kilo dearer than last month, so there's a few positive signs because over the past couple of months we haven't seen a lot of them," he said.
"Our best calves [through Nelson Park] made $3.40 a kilo, so we're pretty happy."
Purrumbete South Pastoral sold nine Angus steers, 20-22 months, 569 kilograms, for $1920 or 337 cents a kilogram, five steers, 500kg, for $1260 or 252c/kg, and 14 steers, 12-14 months, 389kg, for $1080 or 278c/kg.
AA & JE Boyle sold four steers, 16-18 months, 511kg, for $1260 or 247c/kg.
Woodrowvale Pastoral sold 12 steers, 12-14 months, 424kg, for $1140 or 269c/kg.
BT Collins sold 11 steers, 416kg, for $1260 or 308c/kg.
Riverside Pastoral sold 25 cows with calves at foot, second calving, for $2330.
And 24 Angus/Hereford cows with calves at foot, fourth calving, for $1900.
LG Pastoral sold 13 cows with 14 calves at foot for $2050.
Birdrock Farm sold 15 cows with calves at foot for $1640, and four cows with calves at foot for $1000.
Warrowie Simmentals sold 13 Simmental cows, mixed ages, 751kg, for $2025 or 269c/kg, 14 Simmental cows, mixed ages, 731kg, for $2200 or 301c/kg, 16 Simmental cows, mixed ages, 689kg, for $2100 or 305c/kg and 12 Simmental cows, 634kg, for $1800 or 284c/kg.
IR Jones sold five Red Angus heifers for $2400, six Red Angus cows, three years, in calf for mid-January calving, for $2250, eight Red Angus cows, four years, in calf for mid-January calving for $2400, and eight Red Angus cows, mature age, for $1700.
The same vendor also sold seven Red Angus steers, 8-10 months, 364kg, for $1130 or 310c/kg and 14 Red Angus heifers, 8-10 months, 336kg, for $1080 or 321c/kg.
L & J Sjolund sold four Hereford cows, mature age, 768kg, for $1750 or 228c/kg.
Riverfern sold nine Angus cows, second calvers to start calving in February for nine weeks for $1800.
Robley Park sold seven steers, 14-15 months, 406kg, for $1210 or 298c/kg, eight Speckle Park/Angus steers, 14-15 months, 398kg, for $1130 or 284c/kg, 13 steers, 9-10 months, 339kg, for $1090 or 322c/kg, eight Speckle Park/Angus heifers, 14-15 months, 361kg, for $860 or 238c/kg, and 11 Angus heifers, 14-15 months, 355kg, for $910 or 256c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 11 heifers, 9-10 months, 341kg, for $820 or 240c/kg.
Warraweena sold 14 steers, 12-13 months, 361kg, for $1070 or 296c/kg.
C & J Smith sold seven steers, 12-14 months, 373kg, for $1050 or 282c/kg.
Railsend sold seven steers, 12-14 months, 390kg, for $1030 or 264c/kg.
I & P McNaughton sold six Hereford steers, 15-16 months, 420kg, for $940 or 224c/kg.
D & F Underwood sold seven steers, 8-10 months, 394kg, for $1260 or 320c/kg.
DG Mason sold nine cows, fifth calvers to start calving in February and March, 695kg, for $1850 or 266c/kg, nine cows to start calving in February and March, 599kg, for $1850 or 308c/kg.
R & S Martin sold two Hereford cows with calves at foot for $2000.
L & B Lauricella sold six cows with calves at foot for $1080, 12 steers, 350kg, for $1100 or 314c/kg, and 10 heifers, 342kg, for $870 or 254c/kg.
Lemrac Lodge sold 12 steers, 9-11 months, 338kg, for $1110 or 328c/kg, 11 steers, 9-11 months, 296kg, for $930 or 314c/kg, and nine heifers, 9-11 months, 300kg, for $710 or 367c/kg.
PJ & SJ Lenehan sold eight steers, 9-10 months, 329kg, for $1020 or 310c/kg
N Harty sold seven steers, 12 months, 351kg, for $1040 or 296c/kg.
Riveresco sold seven steers, 9-10 months, 337kg, for $1020 or 303c/kg.
G Mackie sold eight steers, 10 months, 373kg, for $1170 or 314c/kg.
Valendra Downs sold eight steers, 10 months, 340kg, for $1040 or 306c/kg.
GP Swan sold 10 steers, 9-10 months, 314kg, for $1020 or 325c/kg.
Cairnbrae Angus sold seven steers, 8-9 months, 359kg, for $1060 or 295c/kg.
D&K Zapelli sold 11 steers, 355kg, for $1110 or 313c/kg, and 13 steers, 303kg, for $950 or 314c/kg.
Blue Gums sold 17 steers, 12-14 months, 324kg, for $910 or 280c/kg, and 14 heifers, 8-10 months, 274kg, for $770 or 281c/kg.
Lessnole Pastoral sold eight steers, 8-9 months, 304kg, for $980 or 322c/kg.
Brady & Bawker sold eight steers, 8 months, 291kg, for $980 or 337c/kg.
G & S Splatt sold 11 Angus/Hereford steers, 9 months, 312kg, for $960 or 307c/kg, and 22 Angus/Hereford heifers, 9 months, 301kg, for $730 or 243c/kg.
Bottrell Pastoral sold 15 Hereford steers, 8-10 months, 303kg, for $960 or 319c/kg, and 14 Hereford heifers, 8-10 months, 271kg, for $610 or 253c/kg.
Lukim Pty Ltd sold seven hereford steers, 9-10 months, 317kg, for $1010 or 325c/kg, and seven Hereford heifers, 17-18 months, 487kg, for $1040 or 214c/kg.
Riverlea sold 14 Charolais/Angus steers, 9-10 months, 274kg, $890 or 325c/kg.
HJ & EJ Hanlon sold 13 Limousin-cross steers, 7-10 months, 387kg, for $1180 or 305c/kg, and 11 steers, 7-10 months, 327kg, for $960 or 294c/kg.
Otway Hops sold 12 Angus heifers, 12-14 months, 399kg, for $1040 or 261c/kg.
Seaview Holdings sold three heifers, 9-10 months, 297kg, for $680 or 229c/kg.
M&H Lenehan sold 15 heifers, 9-10 months, 323kg, for $880 or 272c/kg.
PJ Spencer sold 13 heifers, 10-11 months, 343kg, for $750 or 219c/kg.
D & F Underwood sold nine heifers, 8-10 months, 347kg, for $850 or 245c/kg.
L & MS Ham sold 12 heifers, 281kg, for $710 or 253c/kg.
Nuralingup Farms sold 13 Charolais heifers, 7-9 months, 321kg, for $740 or 231c/kg.
AGJL sold eight Angus/Hereford heifers, 14-15 months, for $600.
