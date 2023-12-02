A unique mixed farm near Ballarat is being offered at public auction next week for the first time in more than a century.
Toulouse Estate, right on the Western Highway and about 20km west of Ballarat, features lush grazing on 195 hectares (482 acres) but also has its own lagoon.
Although the three-bedroom home has been well renovated, there is still a touch of the past with an historic double-brick farm shed on the property.
Toulouse Estate is being auctioned on Friday, December 8 by Elders Real Estate at the Burrumbeet Soldiers Memorial at 2pm.
Although it is being offered as a lifestyle property, it remains a working grazing farm across its seven paddocks with 50 megalitres of commercial water licence.
It has two large hay sheds, workshop, a two-stand woolshed, an old dairy and assorted small sheds.
Fencing is rated by agents as "mostly good/excellent" with electric fencing attached.
The property has a near-new Arrow cattle ramp, crush and metal yards.
It has two grain silos, electric bore (at house) and three dams.
The "hidden gem", as described by agents, is the lagoon which features ancient redgums, sandy beaches and extensive bird life.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate - Sean Simpson on 0418 320335 and Bram Gunn on 0400 683 222.
