A long-held parcel of cropping land in the Wimmera has sold today at auction for $6660 per acre.
The Hemphill's land across 108 hectares (259 acres) at Minyip sold for $1,725,000.
Two bidders took part in the online auction conducted by Ray White Rural who had suggested a price of "around" $7000 per acre as the possible auction price.
Offered for sale for the first time since the 1930s, the on-property auction of the Minyip block has wound up a family holding.
The auction kicked off with a vendor bid of $1.6 million which was soon matched by a buyer and then rose to $1.7 million when it was announced the reserve had been reached and the property was on the market.
The block fronts the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road about 5km east of Minyip and 30km south-east of Warracknabeal.
Two further bids were made at the auction before the hammer fell at $1,725,000.
Before the auction, Ray White's Max Brown said the sale presented "a real opportunity to secure a well located and productive farm holding".
It has been share farmed for several decades and has most recently been sown to canola.
The original home on the property was removed many years ago.
Mr Brown said the holding was originally acquired in 1875 while descendants of the vendor's family acquired it in 1934.
"The auction sale is to conclude the long term ownership," he said.
Kings was offered from the estate of Russell McNie Hemphill.
