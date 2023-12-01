Heavy rainfall across much of eastern Victoria has triggered a steady jump in store cattle prices, with some steers nudging 400 cents a kilogram at Bairnsdale's fortnightly sale.
Falls of more than 150 millimetres in some parts of Gippsland aided the confidence of cattle buyers who were previously cautious about the El Nino warning of dry times ahead.
Agents yarded more than 1400 cattle at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange, where backgrounders and bullock fatteners were out in force and keen to secure pens of cattle.
Feedlot activity was limited as agents and graziers from South and West Gippsland underpinned the first market for summer.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said prices throughout the sale were in the order of $150-$400 dearer, while some isolated sales were even dearer.
Among the feature consignments was a draft of 70 Angus steers, 14-16 months, offered by Robyn Kuch, Perry Bridge.
The draft included 11 steers, 492 kilograms, which made $1590 a head or 323c/kg, 16 steers, 469kg, for $1550 or 330c/kg, and 16 steers, 440kg, for $1440 or 327c/kg.
The three pens were bought by Campbell Czempinski, Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property, Pakenham, for a bullock fattener at Maffra.
Ms Kuch also sold 15 steers, 430kg, for $1370 or 318c/kg, and 12 steers, 393kg, for $1350 or 343c/kg.
On a cents a kilogram basis, Evie Thomas, Cobbannah, sold the top-price pen with 22 steers, 10 months, 283kg, knocked down for $1200 or 424c/kg.
The pen was bought by Will Darben Farm, Giffard.
Marlo Downs, Marlo, sold 19 steers, 366kg, for $1360 or 371c/kg, and 19 steers, 340kg, for $1360 or 400c/kg.
Both pens were bought by a bullock fattener at Johnsonville via Elders Bairnsdale.
Creighton Grange, Mount Taylor, sold a pen of 20 Angus steers, nine months, 366kg, for $1460 or 398c/kg to Gordon Conners, Nutrien Greenwood, Sale, for a bullock fattener at Sale.
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Jake Fullgrabe said the recent rainfall had "put confidence back in the job".
"It's amazing what rain does," he said.
"It can rain in Queensland and it can affect us here in Victoria and that's what we've seen.
"The cow job in our prime market rose 50c/kg on Thursday, and then at the store sale on Friday following all this rain, prices have risen anywhere up to $200 dearer."
KP Hurley, Woodglen, sold 28 Angus steers, 12-13 months, including 15 steers, 398kg, for $1300 or 326c/kg, and 13 steers, 363kg, for $1340 or 369c/kg.
The first one was bought by Mr Conners, while the second pen was secured by agent Alex Dixon, Elders Leongatha and Korumburra, for a bullock fattener at Leongatha.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said store cattle prices had consistently risen during spring.
"I thought the market was very good and we've seen a significant rise through the sale in the vicinity of $150-$200," he said.
"The market was driven by buyers from all parts of Gippsland, especially on the quality cattle."
Mitchell Valley Growers sold eight steers, 418kg, for $1310 or 313c/kg to East Gippsland bullock fattener Mick Butters, Cann Station, Cann River.
Mr Butters bought 52 steers in total and said more than 150mm of rain had fallen on his property in recent days.
He said bought the first pen of AK & EM Farms pen of Black Baldy steers, 389kg, for $1260 or 323c/kg.
The same vendor sold 12 Hereford steers, 423kg, for $1360 or 321c/kg, and nine steers, 379kg, for $1210 or 319c/kg.
Rosevale Pastoral, Benambra, sold 54 Angus and Angus/Hereford-cross mixed-sex calves, including 15 steers, 328kg, for $1160 or 353c/kg, and 11 steers, 288kg, for $970 or 336c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 10 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 343kg, for $800 or 233c/kg, and 18 heifers, 291kg, for $720 or 247c/kg.
In other sales, Riverlea Blue sold six steers, 537kg, for $1450 or 270c/kg to Eddie Hams, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, while Youngs Creek Pastoral sold 15 Charolais steers, 434kg, for $1280 or 294c/kg.
MD Lee sold 24 steers, 338kg, for $1030 or 304c/kg, and 20 heifers, 315kg, for $980 or 311c/kg.
AJ, JP & R Simpson sold 21 heifers, 296kg, for $880 or 297c/kg, and 22 heifers, 265kg, for $750 or 297c/kg.
Both pens were bought by Dalrose Farms, Maffra.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 16 Charolais steers, 366kg, for $1070 or 292c/kg, and 18 Charoalis heifers, 377kg, for $930 or 246c/kg.
W & W Ramage sold 14 Angus/Limousin-cross heifers, 400kg, for $920 or 230c/kg.
IG & HJ Baker sold 13 Charolais-cross heifers, 359kg, for $1020 or 284c/kg.
T Janson sold eight Limousin-cross heifers, 338kg, for $840 or 248c/kg.
K & T Woodgate sold eight Hereford heifers, 318kg, for $910 or 286c/kg.
T & A Murphy sold 14 Angus heifers, 260kg, for $860 or 330c/kg.
D Conway sold 10 Charolais heifers, 398kg, for $1210 or 304c/kg, and nine Angus heifers, 372kg, for $1080 or 290c/kg.
G & B Edlington sold 11 mixed-aged Angus cows with calves at foot for $1720.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.