Stock & Land
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets
Updated

Bairnsdale cattle prices strengthen after heavy rainfall across Gippsland

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy rainfall across much of eastern Victoria has triggered a steady jump in store cattle prices, with some steers nudging 400 cents a kilogram at Bairnsdale's fortnightly sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.