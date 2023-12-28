Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Colac Regional Saleyards set to host its one-day weaner sale event

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
December 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien livestock agent and auctioneer Phil Douglas has high hopes for the 2024 weaner sales series. Picture supplied
Nutrien livestock agent and auctioneer Phil Douglas has high hopes for the 2024 weaner sales series. Picture supplied

Colac agents will be among the first in the state to kick off the 2024 weaner sales series, with first-time vendors ready to hedge their bets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.