Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Grain quality concern after heavy harvest rain

By Gregor Heard and Rachel Simmonds
November 29 2023 - 8:00am
Jonno and Edwina Hicks, 'Hannaton', Kaniva, tipped out close to 100mm of rainfall over the past week. Photo by Gregor Heard.
Farmers across south-eastern Australia are waiting to get back into the paddock and assess the damage following a heavy rain event just as harvest hit full swing.

