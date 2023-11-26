Have you got a dog that can match this Border Collie's high flying feats?
Making its debut in the Eudunda Show's dog high jumping event on the weekend, Lauren Freeman's four-year-old Border Collie 'Cobba' leapt to victory with an impressive jump of 2.2 metres and still had plenty "left in the tank".
Predominantly a pet, but an occasional sheepdog at Ms Freeman's Eudunda property, Cobba beat out last year's champion Kelpie by about 30 centimetres.
The Guinness Book of Records entry for the dog high jump is officially 1.917 metres by an American greyhound named Feather (over a bar), but a female Kelpie named Nimble is the leader down under having scaled a 2.95m purpose-built wall in 2016.
Time will tell if Cobba can match those heights, with Ms Freeman saying any attempts at a larger height on the weekend were curtailed by a minor toenail injury that was quickly attended to.
Still, Cobba took home a prize haul including a dog bed, 20 kilograms of dry food and treats donated by the local show and Brentlynd Park Koolies/Coolies, as well as a ribbon and trophy.
Ms Freeman said Cobba had relished the pressure of his first competition.
"The only jumping he's done before is onto the back of our ute which isn't super high, it's just a stock ute," she said.
"During the competition, my partner was on the back of the ute - which is allowed - and that encouraged him to jump over the wall.
"He is a dog that's really eager to please so once he was up there he had no doubts about jumping."
Cobba seemed to enjoy competing and Ms Freeman said it is likely he will become a regular competitor at Eudunda, and perhaps elsewhere.
"When he gets excited he yaps, and he was yapping and bouncing around everywhere. I had to make sure he focused before he jumped because he was so excited."
