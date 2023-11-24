A North Queensland governess is encouraging school leavers interested in teaching, to experience the north while studying.
Cassandra Kath has worked as a governess for the last seven years, teaching children on cattle stations across northern Australia, while also studying to become a teacher.
Now she is encouraging others to do the same.
"I am currently teaching a grade six student supported through Mount Isa School of the Air, on a cattle station near Gregory in the Gulf of Carpentaria," Ms Kath said.
"I don't think many people consider governessing as a career. I've heard of a few people from down south in New South Wales who didn't even know what governessing was.
"I definitely think it should be advertised in schools more towards young girls or boys who are interested in teaching. Becoming a govie is a great way to work in the industry while studying while also travelling and experiencing station life."
A governess teaches children in their home, working as a live-in private tutor to help deliver the distance education curriculum.
Ms Kath said governessing was a unique experience and provided opportunities to meet new people and travel.
"Teaching bush kids is unique, no two days or kids are the same. It's something special working with the kids so closely and seeing their 'lightbulb' moments," she said.
"Station life, again no two days are the same. You get to build such a close bond with the children, almost like their your best friend. You could be in the schoolroom one day but could be mustering or going fishing with the child the next. Get to meet so many people from around the country and make so many new friendships.
"I have honestly loved jumping from station to station and working for different people each year. I have loved moving around and seeing different areas and meeting new people in the industry. I have so many friends everywhere, it is definitely a perk."
For Ms Kath, she always knew she wanted to be a teacher and having a govie was always part of life.
"I grew up on a property between Birdsville and Windorah, we always had a govie growing up. As a kid I always knew I wanted to be a teacher so for me it was a no-brainer to go governessing," she said.
"Out of grade 12 I got my first govie job and I started with a family 180 kilometres west of Boulia. Then I worked for another family 100km west of Normanton, then I went across to the Northern Territory on the Barkly.
"I then headed south of Burketown and I moved with that family to the Gregory and I have been with the same family for three years."
Working across some of the most remote parts of Northern Australia, Ms Kath said support for governesses was key.
"Our school has a govie group, which I have been the president of for the last three years, which helps connect and support the govies throughout the year. We are all doing the same job so it is key to help and support each other," she said.
"I haven't been as isolated as some, but some govies have moved thousands of kilometres away from their families for the first time and moved to an area they have no idea about. So providing a community to help support them and let them know they are not the only ones struggling and that there is help if they don't understand something, is important.
"I think some people may be deterred from becoming a govie due to the remoteness of some properties. I have been pretty lucky, I have been within five hours of Mount Isa throughout my seven years, so it hasn't been too bad for me.
"Some stations also have a crew that helps with socialisation on the station, and there are campdrafts, rodeos and races in surrounding communities that help connect with people on other stations."
Ms Kath said there were plenty of families across Northern Australia looking for govies.
"There are a lot of people looking for govies... and in my opinion I don't believe there are enough govies," she said.
"All through the year you can still find families advertising for govies, so I don't think there are enough. I always try and tell people if they're unhappy in their job or looking for a career change to head west or north and look for govie jobs, it is so much fun.
"Governessing as a career is awesome, I absolutely love it. So if you're interested just reach out on the Nanny and Governess Job (Australia) Facebook page, there are so many people out there."
Continuing to work, study and travel, Ms Kath will relocate to a property near Rockhampton next year to continue working as a govie and hoped upon graduation she could return to a School of the Air as a qualified teacher.
"I would love to give back to those students in rural and remote areas, on the other side of the computer screen," she said.
