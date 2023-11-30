Stock & Land
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/News

Carisbrook residents call to meet with Central Goldfields Shire

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
December 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Goldfields Ratepayers & Residents Association president Wayne McKail is calling for a community meeting about a recently-built levee. Picture supplied
Central Goldfields Ratepayers & Residents Association president Wayne McKail is calling for a community meeting about a recently-built levee. Picture supplied

Central Goldfields Ratepayers & Residents Association president Wayne McKail said they were calling on their local council, Central Goldfields Shire, to listen to their concerns about a recently-built levee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.