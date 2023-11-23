Stock & Land
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Home/Dairy

Bulla and Australian Dairy Products Federation on 2023 report

AM
Rachel Simmonds
By Andrew Miller, and Rachel Simmonds
November 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australia Dairy in Focus 2023 report showed the national dairy industry had fallen from fourth to fifth place on the international dairy exporters list, and a rise in imports. Picture by Holly McGuinness
The Australia Dairy in Focus 2023 report showed the national dairy industry had fallen from fourth to fifth place on the international dairy exporters list, and a rise in imports. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Victorian dairy stakeholders are showing concern about a declining milk pool, lack of competition and higher levels of imports after a recent national report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Miller

Journalist

Journalist for Stock and Land.

Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Local News

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.