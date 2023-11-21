Stock & Land
Greater oversight of carbon market activities required to save agriculture argue academics

By Jamie Brown
November 22 2023 - 9:00am
Growing soil carbon makes sense for the farm but as a financial commodity academics argue that it comes with risks.
Over-simplifying the role soil carbon plays in the sequestration market could threaten future food production and lead farmers down a murky path of accounting protocol that doesn't match the realities of nature, argue academics and researchers.

