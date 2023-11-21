Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
University of Adelaide project to investigate potential benefits, downsides of solar panel and agricultural co-existence

By Quinton McCallum
November 22 2023 - 7:00am
University of Adelaide's Armando Corsi and Cassandra Collins are excited by the potential of a vitivoltaics project, which will investigate the vine health, power generation, and business and marketing benefits of incorporating solar panels into vineyards. Picture by Quinton McCallum
A University of Adelaide project will investigate the possibility of generating solar power without taking valuable agricultural land out of production and, at the same time, providing protection to grape vines.

