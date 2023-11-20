Neighbours will have to wait and see whether a new dairy farm owner in west Gippsland will fire up the old milking plant.
A buyer has paid close to the asking price of $1.83 million for the 49 hectare (121 acre) Neerim East property.
That equates to a generous $15,124 per acre.
This region has a rich and long history in dairying.
The farm's dairy was shut down by the previous owner but agents say "the disused dairy could be resurrected with minimal cost".
Most of the working equipment remains intact.
"Alternatively, the landholding would make for a fabulous working farm with cattle, sheep or whatever you like," agents from First National Real Estate Warragul said.
The Neerim East block is about 10 minutes from Neerim South and half an hour from Warragul.
With a quality home and a picturesque location in the foothills of the Baw Baw Mountain Ranges, it was also marketed as a lifestyle opportunity rather than a working farm, located about an hour from the outskirts of Melbourne.
It has a four-bedroom brick veneer home in well established gardens.
The two living rooms both have wood heaters.
Solar panels have been placed on the house and the disused dairy shed.
Farm improvements include multiple sheds, workshop, carports.
Dam water feeds to an underground tank, and is then pumped to a header tank, which gravity feeds to cattle troughs in every paddock.
Rainwater is collected into two large tanks, pumped to a separate header tank which then gravity feeds to both the dairy for cleaning of the milk plant, and to the house and garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.