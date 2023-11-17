Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will visit a Warrnambool woman after her son, 53-year-old policeman Jason Doig, was fatally shot in rural South Australia.
Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig and his colleagues Michael Hutchinson and Rebekah Cass went to a property in the rural community of Senior near the Victorian border about 11.20pm on November 16, 2023 to investigate an incident.
An armed man confronted them and Sergeant Doig, 53, was shot.
His colleagues and paramedics attempted to save the police force member of 34 years but he died at the scene.
Sergeant Hutchinson, 59, was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Adelaide for treatment. Constable Cass, 31, was uninjured.
The male suspect, 26, was shot by police and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.
He was treated at the scene before being flown to an Adelaide hospital where he remains under police guard.
South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told media it was an "incredibly tragic" incident and extended his condolences to Sergeant Doig's family.
He said SA Police and Victoria Police were providing support to Mr Doig's brother, who lives in Daylesford, Victoria, and mother, who lives in Warrnambool.
"This is a tragic event that will have wide-ranging effects not just for police but people who rely on police for the safety and security they enjoy in our community," Commissioner Stevens said.
"I can only offer my sincerest condolences to Jason's family and we hope Michael recovers quickly from his injuries."
Commissioner Stevens said the officers were investigating a report about the use of a firearm involving an animal.
The full circumstances of the incident will be the focus of a commissioner's inquiry with major crime detectives, forensic response and internal investigation officers still at the scene on November 17.
Sergeant Doig was a career police officer who had served in the force since 1989
Victoria Police extended its condolences to South Australia Police.
"Chief Commissioner Shane Patton is today visiting SA police officer Jason Doig's mother and brother, who both reside in regional Victoria," a statement said.
"Our officers will continue to support our cross-border colleagues and those impacted by this incident wherever possible.
"Our thoughts are with the families, friends and broader community at this time."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
- with Australian Associated Press
