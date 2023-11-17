Stock & Land
Police chief to visit Warrnambool mum after fatal police shooting

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 17 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton. Picture file
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton will visit a Warrnambool woman after her son, 53-year-old policeman Jason Doig, was fatally shot in rural South Australia.

