A jump in restocker optimism has caused cattle prices to rise by as much as $100 a head at Bairnsdale, as an abundance of spring feed in southern Victoria has given buyers an injection of confidence.
Agents yarded about 1320 cattle at the East Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange on Friday in a market dominated by restockers from South Gippsland and across the Bairnsdale district.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said market competition on all types of cattle was comparatively stronger compared to the previous fortnightly market in early November.
"Everyone was pretty positive," he said.
"Heavy cattle were 10-20 cents a kilogram dearer and some of the little cattle could have been up to $100 a head dearer."
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said South Gippsland agents and restockers were out in force on the better-bred and heavier cattle.
"This resulted in the better end of the market being substantially dearer," he said.
"Heifers were keenly sought with all classes showing a decent rise in value with interest coming from both breeders and fatteners.
"Quality-wise, there was a limited offering of cows and calves which sold to values firm on recent sales."
Bill Wyndham & Co livestock manager Colin Jones said a few pens of cattle were bought to head north of the Murray River into NSW, but the bulk were bought by South Gippsland grass fatteners.
"We thought the better end of the cattle were $50-$100 dearer, and that goes for the older cattle, yearling steers and yearling heifers," he said.
"The quality throughout the market was pretty good with handy cattle from start and finish.
"There was no feedlot competition, it was all driven by local and South Gippsland competition, along with a few cattle that went north to NSW."
Among the notable pens of the sale, GW & LW Johnston, Walpa, sold 10 Hereford steers, 658kg, for $1390 or 211c/kg, and 15 steers, 581kg, for $1350 or 232c/kg.
PJ & M Tullouch, Briagolong, sold nine Charolais steers, two years, 585kg, for $1340 or 229c/kg, and seven Angus steers, 566kg, for $1360 or 240c/kg.
N & J Sargant, Cape Conran, sold 12 Angus steers, 492kg, 12-14 months, for $1330 or 270c/kg, and 15 steers, 448kg, for $1250 or 279c/kg.
K & N White sold 10 Angus steers, 505kg, for $1280 or 253c/kg.
Camp Hill Cattle Co sold 15 Angus weaners steers, 281kg, for $760 or 270c/kg.
JG Coleman sold seven Angus steers, 345kg, for $870 or 252c/kg.
Silver Fox Farming sold 16 Angus steer calves, 213kg, for $600 or 281c/kg.
Webb & Richardson sold 12 Hereford steers, 399kg, for $1090 or 273c/kg, and eight Hereford steers, 344kg, for $910 or 264c/kg.
WB Seehusen sold five Charolais steers, 420kg, for $1050 or 250c/kg, 12 steers, 431kg, for $1050 or 243c/kg, and 11 steers, 330kg, for $880 or 266c/kg.
The same vendor also sold 11 Charolais heifers, 350kg, for $700.
C & J Cooper, Wulgulmerang, sold 19 Hereford steers, 15-16 months, 428kg, for $1160 or 271c/kg, and 17 steers, 386kg, for $1130 or 292c/kg.
Glenshiel Pastoral, Butchers Ridge, sold 19 Charolais steers, 15-16 months, 393kg, for $900 or 229c/kg, and 19 steers, 367kg, for $820 or 223c/lg.
M & M Vanzin, Woodglen, sold 12 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 300kg, for $700 or 233c/kg, and 20 Angus heifers, 318kg, for $660 or 207c/kg.
CC & MP Wheeler, Buchan South, sold 11 Angus steers, 12-14 months, 371kg, for $1010 or 272c/kg, and 10 Angus heifers, 321kg, for $660 or 205c/kg.
PA Smith, Omeo, sold eight Hereford heifers, 15-16 months, 482kg, for $890 or 184c/kg, and 10 heifers, 411kg, for $890 or 216c/kg.
S & D Calvert, Mossiface, sold 29 Hereford heifers, 12-14 months, 376kg, for $700 or 186c/kg.
Mipash, Mount Taylor, sold 10 Angus heifers, 410kg, for $1010 or 246c/kg.
K & N White sold 13 Angus heifers, 448kg, for $1000 or 223c/kg.
J Bradford sold four Angus heifers, 434kg, for $970 or 223c/kg.
JH & AM Cameron sold six Angus with calves at foot for $1050 a unit.
Bannah Beef sold five Hereford cows with Black Baldy calves at foot for $1000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.