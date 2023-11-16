Stock & Land
Friday, November 17, 2023
Mortlake heifers finally in demand as confidence starts to return

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated November 16 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 5:02pm
Confidence was the byword at the November Mortlake store sale, as agents sold nearly 4500 head of steers and heifers.

