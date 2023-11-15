Stock & Land
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Dairy

An increase in butter, cheese imports is worrying dairy farmers

By Andrew Miller & Carlene Dowie
November 15 2023 - 2:25pm
Australian Dairy Farmers president Rick Gladigau, Mount Torrens, SA, says he's concerned about the long term impact of dairy imports. Picture supplied
Farmers have expressed concern about the continuing increase in imported butter and cheese, outlined in the latest Australian Dairy Industry In Focus 2023 report

