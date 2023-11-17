Stock & Land
Southern Seagreens, Flinders, prepare to harvest macrocystis crop

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
November 18 2023 - 7:00am
Brent "Bert" Cross and Cam Hines are two-thirds of a commercial kelp farm, off the coast of Flinders. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Brent "Bert" Cross and Cam Hines are two-thirds of a commercial kelp farm, off the coast of Flinders. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Australia's sole commercial giant kelp farm is on the cusp of its first harvest, and it's just off the coast of Flinders.

