The Country Fire Authority is calling on volunteers heading to Mallacoota this summer to get in touch as part of a new pilot program.
The Vols on Hols program is hoping to take advantage of volunteers holidaying across Victoria to get more boots on the ground where they're needed most.
Mallacoota has been chosen for the trial because the coastal destination sees an influx of more than 10,000 visitors during peak season, but was also severely impacted during the 2019 and 2020 bushfires.
South East Region Deputy Chief Officer Trevor Owen said many people return to the region with family and friends as an annual tradition.
"CFA members are among the many visitors to Mallacoota each year and we are seeking their assistance while enjoying their stay," Mr Owen said.
"Because of Mallacoota's isolation and the increased risk over the summer period, we're interested in CFA volunteers who can respond supporting members of the Mallacoota Fire Brigade.
"We completely understand that volunteers are on holidays to spend valuable time with their families, fishing, boating or other recreational activities, but we also know some members may be willing and able to assist in the event of emergency.
"The nature of our members is they want to help if they can and Mallacoota Fire Brigade would appreciate the extra hands during this busy part of the year."
The pilot program is for operational responders and members who have skills in community education and engagement.
Interested members are requested to provide an expression of interest. The application is then reviewed, and the member is sent a welcome letter and contacted by the Brigade Captain who will inform the next steps to introduce and induct the visiting member into the brigade.
For more information send an email to volsonhols.d11@cfa.vic.gov.au or call D11 Headquarters on 03 5153 7400.
